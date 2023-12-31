How To Track Down Rare Bourbon Bottles Like A Pro

If you've become enamored with the fascinating and delicious world of bourbon, it's only a matter of time before your interest is piqued by the prospect of starting a unique collection. However, finding the best rare bourbons can be more complicated and costly than you might think.

Bourbon can become rare and highly sought-after for a number of reasons. On one hand, you have bourbons that were bottled decades ago and hold value due to their scarcity. The quality of these might vary, but some collectors are looking to own a piece of history rather than a bottle they intend to drink. As bourbon has become more popular, some producers have run through older whiskey, making it harder to locate those with longer age statements. Distilleries also frequently release the most premium expressions of custom bourbon — small batch and single barrel bottles — in limited quantities and at set times throughout the year, so you need to be on the ball if you want a chance at securing one. While tracking down rare bourbon isn't a cheap or easy task, there are still ways you can improve your ability to locate what you're looking for.