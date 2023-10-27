The Historic Reason Kentucky Is The Bourbon Hub Of The World

There's no doubt that Kentucky is the bourbon hub of the world. According to the Kentucky Distillers' Association, Kentucky produced 95% of the entire world's supply of bourbon in 2022. As a "distinctive product of the United States" (per Senate Concurrent Resolution 19), bourbon must be made in the United States, though there is no such requirement that it be made in a specific state. So just how did come to be that Kentucky became the undisputed bourbon capital that it is? History and geography.

In 1776, Virginia passed the "Corn Patch and Cabin Rights" Act, which promised settlers 400 acres of land in their Kentucky territory if they built a cabin and planted corn, a crop that grew abundantly in the fertile land of the region. This attracted Scottish, Irish, and German immigrants, who brought with them the knowledge of how to distill whiskey. Producing more corn than they could consume, or easily transport, many turned to distilling that corn into whiskey, in a distinctive form that eventually became bourbon. By the time of the Whiskey Rebellion, just two years after Kentucky became a state in 1792, there were already an estimated 500 distilleries in the state, whiskey historian Fred Minnick notes to History. Among those were strong families that remained involved in bourbon production for generations, weathering through downturns and helping the industry grow, Minnick explains.