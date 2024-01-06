10 Tips You Need To Drink Japanese Whisky The Right Way

Like prosciutto americano or wines made in Napa Valley with rootstock from France, Japanese whisky is one of those mystical foodstuffs that represents fresh eyes on an old tradition. While it'd be unfair to say there's a "wrong" way to drink Japanese whisky, there are certain techniques you can follow to do a spirit treasured for its clean, complex flavors justice.

The most common way to enjoy Japanese whisky is with (or without) water. The possible permutations of whisky and water are dizzying, and it's hard to imagine the drinking experience of each version varying greatly. Still, to the well-initiated palate, these variations are as distinct as drinking coffee black or with cream.

We sat down with Liam McNulty aka Whiskey Richard, author of Nomunication (a blog dedicated to Japan's rich cocktail tradition), and a resident of Japan to learn his tips for drinking Japanese whisky like a local. Though still in its nascency when compared to the likes of sake and shōchū, Japanese whisky has its own culture and tradition deserving of the respect given to Bourbon and Scotch. Just don't call it Japanese "Scotch."