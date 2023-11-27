Why The American Oak Tree Is Superb For Aging Bourbon

Bourbon taters often use the adjective "oaky" to describe good bourbon — and rest assured, it's not a made-up descriptor. After distillation, would-be bourbon is poured into new charred oak barrels and put into cellars to age. Over time, the wood imparts its rich flavor and smoky aroma to the liquor. But while bourbon barrels can be made from any kind of oak, the standard choice for most distilleries is American white oak (Quercus alba).

The biggest reason is simple: American white oak trees are more abundant in the bourbon-making regions of America and have been used to make barrels since time immemorial. But beyond tradition, American oak's natural characteristics make it excellent for barrel-making. Its dense cell structure prevents moisture leakage, promoting a gentler, more controlled bourbon-wood interaction. This interaction is responsible for the transformation of newly distilled whiskey — clear in color, sharp in taste — into the amber-hued, refined spirit that's bottled years down the line.

Additionally, oak wood contains structures called tyloses, which prevent it from rotting due to prolonged contact with the wet bourbon and ensure that the spirit matures safely and without disturbance. And of course, there are also the flavors that the oak naturally imparts to the bourbon. People love the finishing notes of caramel, vanilla, and coconut that naturally emerge in bourbon aged in this type of barrel. When combined with the smokiness derived from the charred or toasted wood casks, you get the wonderfully complex flavor profile that bourbon is renowned for!