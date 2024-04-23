A Barrel Aging Kit Is The Expert-Approved Way To Upgrade Cheap Bourbon

Do-it-yourself home distilling has grown in popularity over the past several years and one important result of this trend has been an increase in consumer-focused distilling tools like small wood barrels. According to Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward, Founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC, and Executive Director of Bourbon Charity, there's more than one way to use these barrels.

"If you want to get adventurous, buy a small barrel aging kit and further age your bourbon at home," Blatner told us. "Aging it for a few additional days or months can change its character, potentially improving its flavor." The typical way to use barrel aging kits is to age white dog whiskey, which is the clear liquid you get after fermentation but before being placed in barrels. With this method, you're essentially taking over the maturation process for the distillery.

But, there are plenty of bourbons out there that weren't aged properly, especially cheap bourbons. Filling your barrel with cheap bourbon and aging it yourself will help you improve an otherwise mediocre product. Blatner recommends a few days or months, but there are a lot of variables you should consider. For starters, older doesn't necessarily mean better – aging bourbon for too long has the opposite effect of what you'd expect.