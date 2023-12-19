Aging Bourbon For Too Long Has An Opposite Effect Than You'd Expect

For a long time, regular folks have used the age on the label to judge a bourbon's worth. The idea is straightforward: Just like wine, older bourbons should taste better. It doesn't help at all that some of the priciest bourbon bottles are indeed decades old, like a 25-year-old Rip Van Winkle, which can set you back a hefty $65,000. But the pros know it's not that simple. In fact, letting bourbon age for too long may actually harm its flavor!

The process of aging bourbon starts with what's known as "white dog," or, newly-distilled whiskey. White dog is clear and tastes very sharp. To refine its character, this white dog is placed in new charred oak barrels and left to mature for at least two years (four years for bottled-in-bond bourbons) in a cellar. With time, it gains a warm amber hue and a smoky, woody flavor. The oak also mellows the alcohol bite and unwanted flavors, resulting in a tastier, more complex profile.

But there's a limit. Most bourbons aren't aged over 15 years, as, beyond this point, too much wood influence can make it taste bitter, ashy, and sour. Over-aging can even dilute a bourbon's unique flavor and erase its signature notes and finishes. Obviously, this is unacceptable for distillers. To prevent this, they maintain strict maturing programs where they regularly sample each barrel twice a year. Once the bourbon in a barrel has reached the perfect age, it's promptly removed to halt further aging.