Every Expression Of Eagle Rare Bourbon, Ranked

Buffalo Trace has formally announced a breakthrough expression of its coveted Eagle Rare bourbon. This new expression, aged 25 years, debuted on the 25th of October on 25th Street at 11 Madison Park (in the Michelin-starred restaurant's 25th year). Tasting Table was lucky enough to try the new ultra-luxe Eagle Rare 25-Year twice while hearing the backstory of its production from Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. In addition to sampling this special expression of Eagle Rare, we were also privy to tasting the entire Eagle Rare line-up. This allowed us to base our rankings strictly on first-hand experience.

Typically, the early 20s is the top age that bourbon seems able to achieve, at least in Kentucky climes. That was until recently when Buffalo Trace applied all of its findings to change that. An age statement often correlates to a better whiskey, but that's not a hard rule. A younger whiskey may turn out better simply because of its resting location and aging conditions. We took the age of the bourbon into account but also ranked on traditional tasting factors: nose, taste, and finish were all considered.

Eagle Rare is produced in tightly controlled settings, under similar conditions and the auspices of very knowledgeable whiskey-makers. It's seen the recent release of the 20-year-old Double Eagle Very Rare and the launch of the still fairly new Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Eagle Rare 17-Year. We know that, given time, the 25 won't be the oldest Eagle Rare ever seen, but is it the best?