We Got An Early Sip Of The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2023 And Ranked Every Bottle

While some folks may look forward to pumpkin spice latte or pumpkin ice cream as the sign that autumn has truly arrived, here at the Tasting Table bar we feel it's not truly fall until the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection drops alongside the leaves. The BTAC (pronounced "Bee-Tack" if you're in an abbreviated mood) features some of Buffalo Trace Distillery's best barrels in stock that represent already highly sought line-ups. If you're not familiar, this is the stuff that rivals fellow Buffalo Trace brand Pappy Van Winkle in cost and collector fervor.

And like Van Winkle bourbons, these are released at a fair price — really, a discount — that almost nobody will find in the wild. The BTAC assortment of two ryes and three bourbons are released at a suggested retail price of $125 — up 25% from last year, but still shy of the four figures these bottles universally rocket to wherever shops are lucky enough to receive an allocation. The annual release hasn't seen any slowdown since making additional labels available. If anything, getting just enough extra into more hands has spread its gospel to create a demand increase that far exceeds production.

And lucky us, we recently sipped some for breakfast at Louisville's Repeal Steakhouse to tell you which ones to wish for if you start hunting or win your state's purchasing lottery. Although let's be honest — there are no regrets here.