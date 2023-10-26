Review: The Ultra-Limited Eagle Rare 25 Is A $10,000 Bourbon - And It Might Be Underpriced

Released on the silver anniversary of its casking, Eagle Rare 25 soars to the greatest heights in the Buffalo Trace line, thanks to aging in a very different space. In the concrete and chilled Warehouse P, the whiskeys that form this vintage Eagle Rare are subject to much more temperature and humidity control, along with a couple dozen other factors, according to the distiller. It is a special bourbon.

Though some regular expressions do come close to spending this much time in the barrel — Buffalo Trace puts out the highly sought Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year and once released a 25-year edition of Old Rip Van Winkle — 24 years seems to be the cap on maturation, barring outliers. Thus, Buffalo Trace's accomplishment in the new Eagle Rare release promises a consistently desirable (and new) tideline. And it proves to have the means to keep producing.

Occasionally special releases shatter bourbon's age threshold. A recent example is Final Reserve James Thompson & Brother's straight bourbon, released after a mighty 45 years of aging. (That particular bottle came with some high disclaimer about how to smooth out its bite.) Yet, the selling point of Eagle Rare 25 isn't that it's something you get through; this is an elite bourbon ready to wow you right out of the bottle. In essence, you don't have to approach Eagle Rare 25 like a "you only live once" experience that tests your capabilities.