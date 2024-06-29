The Proper Way To Store A Bourbon Glaze

Bourbon glaze is liquid gold, with its rich, sweet, and smoky flavor. We love it for its magical ability to luxe up anything it touches. This gourmet-sounding sauce is, thankfully, quite simple to whip up, but that doesn't mean we can't make it ahead of time for when those busy days roll around. Imagine having ready-to-go bourbon glaze to brush on your salmon and make a quick weeknight meal! Or pulling out a jar of that good stuff to drizzle on and fancy up your grilled fruits for dessert. But first things first, how do you keep bourbon glaze so it stays fresh?

The best way to store your homemade bourbon glaze is in an airtight container in your fridge. After making the glaze, allow it to cool down, but not for more than two hours, lest your luscious sauce become a breeding ground for germs. Once it has chilled out to around room temperature, immediately transfer it into a container (or several containers if you plan to use it in multiple cooking sessions). Place the container(s) into the fridge, ideally at the back, so the glaze doesn't get jostled — trust us, you don't want it to spill out and flood your whole fridge.

As tempting as it is to stash your bourbon glaze away in the freezer for long-term storage, that really is not a good idea. Such a low temperature can dull the flavors of the bourbon over time, resulting in a stale-tasting glaze that will only disappoint.