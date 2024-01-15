How To Tell If Bourbon Has Gone Bad

Bourbon is an excellent staple to keep on hand around your kitchen. Its sweet, smooth flavor makes it not only super approachable, but also extremely versatile. You make some great drinks with it, like the classic old fashioned, and can also cook and bake with it to great success — just try our recipe for bourbon pecan pie bars. If you are as big of a bourbon fan as we are, you may have more than one open bottle in your collection, or may even be saving a special bottle for a celebratory occasion, leading you to wonder — does bourbon go bad? The answer is yes, especially under certain circumstances.

Are you nervous that the bourbon in your liquor collection has gone bad? We have some tips and tricks for how to tell if that's the case. First, check the color. If the color has faded significantly, this is a sign that your bourbon is no longer at its peak, usually due to light exposure. Second, check the smell. Bourbon that has spoiled might smell moldy or sour. Finally, evaluate the taste. If the flavor is weak or unpleasant in a way you don't expect, your bourbon is past its prime — owing to its likely exposure to oxygen or heat.