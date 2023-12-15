Bourbon Pecan Pie Bars Recipe

Pecan pie, with its rich, buttery filling and crunchy pecan topping, is an enduring favorite for seasonal celebrations, particularly in the autumn and winter months. Its warm, sweet flavors, often enhanced with a hint of vanilla or bourbon, make it a perfect dessert for festive gatherings, as it offers a comforting homespun charm. For beginner bakers, attempting pecan pie as a slab pie or bar cookies is an excellent and easier alternative to the traditional version. Baking the pecan pie mixture in a sheet pan simplifies the process, as it removes the challenge of shaping and crimping the edges.

This method also yields more servings, making it ideal for larger groups. The slab pie's shallower depth allows for a more even cooking of the filling, reducing the risk of undercooked centers or overcooked edges. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this straightforward and delicious pecan pie that's infused with a generous hint of Kentucky bourbon to elevate the flavors of the toasted pecans and dark corn syrup.