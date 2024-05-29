A Whiskey Glaze Is The Quick Way To Upgrade Grilled Fruit This Summer

Grilling season is the time of year to make fruits the star of the meal and to do so, you should consider using a quick and easy whiskey glaze to finish it and amplify all those intense, sweet flavors. Brown sugar and whiskey are a natural pairing. When you want a sweeter bourbon experience, you rim your old fashioned with brown sugar. The dynamic duo also makes the ultimate dessert sauce in the form of a delicious glaze.

The process to create a bourbon whiskey sauce is fairly simple. Combine 1 cup of your whiskey with a pound of brown sugar and heat over an open flame or on the stovetop. You need to cook it until it has reduced to a syrupy glaze that is perfect for brushing onto grilled circles of pineapple, kebabs of berries, or sweet peaches and nectarines. The brown sugar and whiskey glaze are going to have sweet notes of vanilla and caramel that intensify the caramelized fruits, but the two are not the only combo that will have you licking the corners of your mouth.