Why Mid-Tier Bourbon Is King When Making Dessert Whiskey Sauces

If you love whiskey and you also have a sweet tooth, you should try making your own homemade whiskey sauce. It will upgrade any homemade dessert and you can make a whiskey sauce with just two ingredients: whiskey and brown sugar. Or, you can try a more complex recipe (which may also call for ingredients like butter, sugar, eggs, or milk).

The key to picking a whiskey for this purpose is to reach for a mid-tier brand of bourbon. Many bourbons have flavor notes of vanilla, caramel, or nuts, making it the perfect choice for integrating into a dessert. You don't want to buy one that is super cheap — in other words, something that you wouldn't enjoy on its own — because the flavor of the whiskey is going to be prominent in the sauce, especially if you make the two-ingredient version. Plus, you won't be using up much whiskey — the two-ingredient sauce calls for a cup and a half for every pound of brown sugar, while other recipes may call for as little as 1 or 2 tablespoons per quarter to a half cup of sugar.

However, you also don't need to go out and buy a top-shelf bottle of whiskey just for dessert purposes — save that super high-quality bottle for special occasions. Instead, opt for a mid-tier bottle — one that you would enjoy on its own but that isn't too fancy. All of the bottles listed in Tasting Table's ranking of the best bourbons under $50 should work nicely for a whiskey dessert sauce.