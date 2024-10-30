14 Best Bitters For Bourbon-Forward Cocktails

Something you learn very quickly when you become a cocktail bartender is the importance of bitters. On the surface, bitters are a remarkably simple ingredient, consisting of a high-alcohol spirit infused with an array of botanicals. Once, bitters were employed as a medicinal tincture, but they've since become a cocktail bar staple.

Advertisement

Bitters are a critical ingredient in most cocktails, and just a few dashes can transform a mixed drink from good to great or great to outstanding. One of the first things I learned in my cocktail bartending career was the idea that we can typically split bitters into two categories — lifting bitters and binding bitters. Lifting bitters usually feature one or two bold ingredients that elevate a cocktail's flavor profile and introduce new elements. Binding bitters tend to be more complex — while no distinct flavor shines, they marry the different aspects of a drink, creating a cocktail that's more than the sum of its parts.

While I adore most spirits, nothing beats bourbon in my book. It's usually the first base spirit I play with when I'm creating a cocktail menu, so I'm intimately familiar with the best classic and contemporary bourbon cocktails. One thing I love about bourbon is its versatility. The whiskey's robust caramel and vanilla notes can be complemented by all manner of flavors, making bourbon cocktails the perfect host for bitters. Over the years, I've had the opportunity to test a vast range of different bitters. Below, I've listed my favorites for bourbon-forward cocktails.

Advertisement