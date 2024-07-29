12 Dessert Cocktails That Are Better With Bitters, According To A Bartender

The beauty of cocktails is that there are styles for every occasion. Some are meant to whet the appetite before a meal, while others are best when paired with food. We also have the world of dessert cocktails — after-dinner concoctions that can complement a sweet course, or take its place altogether.

During my career as a bartender, there was something that surprised me about dessert cocktails. Regardless of whether they're complex and creamy or simple and refreshing, it's uncommon to find an original recipe that includes bitters. Bitters are essentially infused alcoholic tinctures, available in a massive variety of styles. Like seasonings, a few dashes can be all it takes to elevate the taste of a cocktail, either by introducing unique new flavors or helping the existing elements work together more effectively.

As a result of my befuddlement, I've frequently experimented with bitters in dessert cocktails, and found some products that genuinely elevate them. Although you might not find these bitters in every bar, they all come from reputable producers in the bartending world and are names that I've featured before in a list of ranked cocktail bitters brands. There's a good chance that you've previously encountered — and possibly made — some of the dessert cocktails listed below. Next time, I suggest you try adding a few drops of these recommended bitters to give the drinks a truly gourmet overhaul.