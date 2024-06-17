Don Q Gran Reserva Añejo XO: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Don Q Gran Reserva Añejo XO is a premium Puerto Rican rum. Thoughtfully crafted, beautifully aged, and produced by a visionary distillery steeped in history, the Gran Reserva Añejo XO is a best-in-class rum — and a prime example of why the region's spirits are so highly regarded.

The Gran Reserva Añejo XO is complex but perfectly balanced, which makes sense coming from Don Q. The distillery has a wealth of extremely well-aged rums to draw from when it comes to blending, and unparalleled access to fresh, high-quality ingredients (thanks in part to its start in the sugarcane industry). Despite sharing a birthplace with the enormously popular Bacardi brand, Don Q even appears to outpace the industry leader on its home turf of Puerto Rico.

The spirit has an authentic sweetness that's unadulterated by the additives sometimes used by other distillers, and the maturity of the rum presents itself with notes of rich vanilla, luxurious toffee, and plenty of oak. With an approachable 40% ABV (or 80 proof), it also has enough versatility to be sipped neat or mixed with other ingredients. For anyone interested in learning more about this top-shelf product, let's take a closer look at everything there is to know about Don Q Gran Reserva Añejo XO.