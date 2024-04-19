Ron Zacapa No. 23 Centenario: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Ron Zacapa Centenario Sistema Solera No.23 — abbreviated to Zacapa 23 in this article for brevity — is a premium, aged rum from Guatemala. It has a rich and complex flavor profile that comes from being distilled from freshly pressed sugarcane juice rather than molasses like most other rums, and it undergoes a unique aging process.

At 40% ABV, Zacapa 23's strength aligns with most other rums in its class, providing an excellent balance between flavor and potency. This means it can easily be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or used for cocktails. The rum is of a sweet style, and exhibits bold notes of caramel, vanilla, and cacao, with notes of spice and oak. Many of its characteristics can be attributed to the barrels used to age the rum, which include ex-bourbon, sherry, and Pedro Ximenez wine casks.

Ron Zacapa has garnered plenty of well-deserved acclaim over the years, having picked up numerous awards for its sophisticated range and earning a place among Latin America's best rum brands. It's also a brand with deep roots in Guatemala's rum world, deftly blending cultural tradition, superior local ingredients, and state-of-the-art rum production methods. Proponents of Zacapa have a strong appreciation for the consistency of the rum's quality and the high level of skill and craftsmanship that goes into making it. Now, it's time to take an in-depth look at Zacapa 23 and the fascinating story behind its production.