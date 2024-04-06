13 Combinations Of Bitters You Should Try For An Unforgettable Cocktail, According To A Bartender

If you're a fan of cocktails, then you'll have likely tasted the difference between a great drink and an unforgettable one. Sometimes, the difference is the ingredients' quality or the bartender's talent. But more often than not, it's about finding the missing element that ties all of the components together and transforms the cocktail into something more than the sum of its parts.

While that missing element could be any number of things, it's frequently a few dashes of cocktail bitters. Bitters are simply a neutral spirit infused with various ingredients — like roots and herbs — and nowadays, there's a huge range of different flavors to pick from. I previously ranked some of my favorite bitters brands, but there are times when a single style isn't enough. I've spent over 16 years in the hospitality industry, traveling the world and creating cocktails as a bartender in a variety of award-winning venues, ranging from dive bars to fine-dining restaurants. Below, I share the most impactful combinations of bitters I've discovered in this time, including my own inventions and some from my contemporaries in the bar world — as they were used in drinks I can only describe as unforgettable.