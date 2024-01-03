Cucumber Bitters Add A Vegetal Freshness To Your Cocktails

Gardeners may hear "cucumber bitters" and be stricken with war-like flashbacks to inedible, high-cucurbitacin harvests. Typically, a bitter cucumber is a bad thing. Not so in the mixology world.

Cucumber bitters combine the best of bitters and the best of cucumber flavor into a single botanical, herbal cocktail superstar. Regular bitters are a one-stop shop for instantly balancing mixed drinks, cutting through sweetness and creating a complex, dimensional profile. With the addition of infused cucumber, this pungent tincture becomes a lightly bitter, grassy tonic with a lingering floral taste.

German spirits brand Bitter Truth makes a mature cucumber bitters with notes of cracked pepper, rosemary, thyme, fleur de sel, and fresh vegetal cucumber. It clocks in at 39% ABV, and a bottle retails for $20. For more playful drinks, France-based brand B18 makes cucumber bitters with a brighter citrus-forward profile and a 65.5% ABV. As with regular bitters, you only need two or three dashes of the ingredient per cocktail, so a little goes a long way, which makes your money stretch and makes the high ABV no big deal. Both brands are available for purchase online and in some liquor stores — and they are far from the only brands of cucumber bitters on the market. Imaginative home mixologists are encouraged to shop around.

You can also make cucumber bitters at home by infusing neutral grain-based alcohol. But to achieve cocktail bitters' highly concentrated quality, a single batch takes just shy of three weeks to complete.