10 Central American Rum Brands, Ranked

Though sometimes overshadowed in the rum world by its Caribbean neighbors, Central America offers the perfect backdrop for crafting intriguing and delightful rums. With its lush rainforests, volcanic soils, and tropical climate, the region's spirit-making tradition is as rich as its vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. More than that, many Central American distilleries have committed to sustainability and eco-friendly practices — so go Earth!

Central American rums are a diverse bunch that reflect the unique character and heritage of each country within this spirited region (like some of the most popular rum brands on the market). From smooth, aged expressions that whisper tales of ancient distillation techniques to lighter, mix-friendly rums that scream party, there's a style for every palate and occasion. The Central American rum-aging process is an art form, and many distilleries utilize a variety of barrels — like ex-bourbon, sherry, and cognac casks — to add complexity and depth.

But where should you start your discovery of Central American rum? Do you go with the lighter-styled Panamanian rums of Ron Abuelo, or perhaps the more robust, oak-infused rums of Guatemala's Ron Zacapa? We've compiled a roadmap to shed some light on that path and help anyone taste their way through this lush and verdant land. Based on a variety of factors — including our firsthand experience with Central American rum brands and in-depth research into popular and well-known distilleries — here is our ranking of 10 Central American rums.