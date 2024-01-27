15 Popular Rum Brands, Ranked

Distilled from fermented sugarcane juice or molasses and aged in oak barrels, rum is a spirit steeped in culture and can be found in the majority of the world's sugar-producing regions. Its history goes back centuries, with strong ties to the Caribbean and the maritime operations of privateers and imperial naval forces.

Rum's diverse history means it can be found in a huge range of styles that make it perfect for mixing or sipping, and the premium rum market is experiencing something of a revival. Established brands are rejuvenating their efforts to elevate their offerings, enticing rum enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike with a variety of uniquely flavored and aged expressions.

The ranking and quality of the brands below are based on my own extensive experience in the alcohol industry and personal love of rum, having met with representatives of many of the producers and created cocktails with their products. Regarding their popularity, the majority of these brands sit at the top of global sales lists, while others are highly renowned in the industry and by rum lovers around the world.