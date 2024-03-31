Rum Vs Cachaça: The Real Difference Between The Two Spirits

All alcohol is made through the process of fermentation by feeding sugar to yeast. Wine uses the sugar in grapes, mead uses honey, and whiskey uses the sugar inside grains such as barley and corn. Both rum and cachaça go straight to the source by using sugar cane as their base. Depending on who you ask, rum and cachaça belong to the same category of spirits — but there are plenty of people who passionately claim the two are entirely unique.

The truth may be somewhere in between. It would probably be most accurate to depict rum and cachaça as variations on the same theme in the same way that bourbon and scotch are both whiskeys, though that's far from the official stance. There's also a third type of liquor made from sugar cane that would fit into this hypothetical rum family called rhum agricole, but that's a story for another time.

The histories of rum and cachaça intertwine at times before dispersing out and then back again. As the drink of choice for pirates and tourists alike – without a doubt, rum is the better-known of the two spirits. This is despite the fact that cachaça came first and is sometimes referred to as the Mother of Rum. In any case, cachaça has the honor of being the very first South American distilled spirit to ever exist.