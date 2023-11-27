Whiskey Barrels Get Reused Often, Just Never For Bourbon

Wooden barrels carry tales galore, spanning decades of baby trees reaching maturity before woodworkers and coopers craft the wood into rounded barrels for fermenting wine, whiskey, beer, and cider. Even after cradling carefully distilled liquids for years as they age to perfection, the barrels often get second, third, or more lives through reuse or repurposing. It's quite common for whiskey barrels to be recycled throughout the alcoholic beverage industry, either used for future company distillations or sold to other distillers, both domestically and internationally. However, there's a glaring exception to this practice.

In the United States, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) requires that bourbon barrels be new and employed only a single time for making bourbon whiskey. These barrels must also be made of charred oak, which imparts distinctive characteristics informing the inimitable flavor, aroma, and earthy amber coloration of the American spirit. But what's to be done with all those single-use bourbon barrels after they give their essence to the process of nurturing whiskey royalty?

They don't get a second shot at making bourbon, but their useful lives are far from over. Instead, the oak barrels become coveted reusable components in the wider world of distilling, either rolling down the road to purveyors of other American spirits, traveling to neighboring Mexico or Canada, or sailing overseas to Scotland, Ireland, or the Caribbean. It's easy to imagine that reusing bourbon barrels is merely a matter of convenience or cost savings. But there's a lot more to the practice than meets the eye — or tongue.