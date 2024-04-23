How The Mudslide Cocktail Got Its Name

Despite its grubby-sounding title, the Mudslide is perhaps the most luscious, dessert-like drink in the classic cocktail Rolodex, even more confectionery than the Amaretto Sour. (Although, if you add a shot of amaretto to a Mudslide, then it becomes a Screaming Orgasm, but we digress.) This dairy-forward sweetheart is at its core a three-spirited drink that marries vodka, coffee liqueur, and whiskey cream — and, believe it or not, the "mud" part of its name doesn't come from the chocolate syrup that's often added.

Per the lore, the Wreck Bar & Grill at the Rum Point Club on Grand Cayman Island lays claim to the Mudslide's invention. The story goes that, in the 1970s, a customer strolled in and ordered a White Russian. But, the then-minimally-stocked bar didn't have heavy cream, so the bartender swapped the ingredient for Baileys Irish cream liqueur, and the Mudslide was born. The significance of this swap is twofold: along with flavor, the Irish cream liqueur is what gives the Mudslide its name. The "mud" comes from the cocoa extract in the Baileys (which also separates the Mudslide from the Bushwacker cocktail).

However, when exactly this alleged interaction took place remains unclear. Baileys hit the American market in 1974, and the mid-to-late 1970s is considered the general period during which the Mudslide was created and subsequently popularized. Still, whether or not this proposed origin story bears any waterproof factuality is ultimately less important than the fact that the Mudslide has endured as a beloved sweet sipper half a century later. However it was invented, it's a good drink.