14 Irish Cream Liqueurs, Ranked Worst To Best

Although Irish cream liqueur is a relatively new invention, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's been around forever. Ever since Baileys hit shelves in the 1970s, Irish creams have found huge success as a cocktail and cooking ingredient, and as a cordial to be enjoyed neat or poured over ice.

The flavor of Irish cream liqueurs varies between brands, but for the most part, you'll be met with milky vanilla and chocolate, and perhaps a hint of Irish whiskey, blended together in a concoction with a delectably creamy mouthfeel. The drink's simplicity makes it hugely versatile, something that only enhances its popularity. This is wonderful — but it also means it can be hard to navigate today's many, many brands and variations.

I've had the good fortune to taste plenty of different Irish cream liqueurs during my many years as an international cocktail bartender — including very enjoyable visits to Ireland — putting them to the test in all manner of food and drink recipes. Some were relegated to the back of the bar shelf (or given away to less discerning bar staff) while others made my shopping list time and time again. Below, I've ranked some of the Irish cream liqueurs that have stood out to me over the years, in the hope you'll discover an exciting new brand to try next time you're looking for something rich, creamy, and delicious.