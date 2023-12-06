A Splash Of Irish Cream Will Take Homemade French Toast Up A Notch
Want to give your breakfast a fancy, boozy upgrade? Try adding Irish cream liqueur to the egg wash you use for your French toast. It introduces a luscious blend of cream, Irish whiskey, and hints of coffee and chocolate, imparting a depth of flavor that sets this French toast apart from one made with the traditional recipe. If you prefer your French toast less sweet, the liqueur can also stand in for both the vanilla and the sugar in your usual recipe, making life a little easier in the morning — you'll have fewer ingredients to measure during prep.
To make this tasty variation, soak slices of your favorite thick bread (ideally, something rich like brioche or challah) in your favorite French toast recipe mix, substituting the sugar and vanilla with a generous splash of Irish cream liqueur, then cook the pieces up on a griddle or in a pan until they're that perfect golden brown. The sweetness of the Irish cream will help make the toast extra crispy and caramelized, so keep a close eye on it to make sure it doesn't cook more quickly than you were expecting.
Vary the flavors or add it to your syrup, too
Since you are treating yourself with an upgraded French toast, why not go the extra mile by adding even more layers of Irish cream flavor? Try combining maple syrup with an ounce or two of Irish cream for an added layer of creaminess. If syrup isn't your thing, you could top off the warm French toast with a dollop or two of whipped cream sweetened with a tablespoon of Irish cream. A sprinkle of powdered sugar mixed with cocoa powder would also be a great complement to complete your luxury breakfast.
For a flavorful variation, you can experiment with all the varieties of Irish cream, too — the salted caramel or birthday cake versions would make delicious French toast additions. You could similarly branch out to other flavored whiskeys or liqueurs, like smokey s'mores flavor, cookie dough, or even peanut butter whiskey for a delicious twist on tradition. As far as breakfast upgrades go, it doesn't get much easier than this trick for transforming French toast into a treat that is perfect for guests or a holiday brunch table.