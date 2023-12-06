A Splash Of Irish Cream Will Take Homemade French Toast Up A Notch

Want to give your breakfast a fancy, boozy upgrade? Try adding Irish cream liqueur to the egg wash you use for your French toast. It introduces a luscious blend of cream, Irish whiskey, and hints of coffee and chocolate, imparting a depth of flavor that sets this French toast apart from one made with the traditional recipe. If you prefer your French toast less sweet, the liqueur can also stand in for both the vanilla and the sugar in your usual recipe, making life a little easier in the morning — you'll have fewer ingredients to measure during prep.

To make this tasty variation, soak slices of your favorite thick bread (ideally, something rich like brioche or challah) in your favorite French toast recipe mix, substituting the sugar and vanilla with a generous splash of Irish cream liqueur, then cook the pieces up on a griddle or in a pan until they're that perfect golden brown. The sweetness of the Irish cream will help make the toast extra crispy and caramelized, so keep a close eye on it to make sure it doesn't cook more quickly than you were expecting.