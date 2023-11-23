A Splash Of Baileys Will Seriously Upgrade Your Next Tiramisu

Riffs on Irish cream tiramisu are abundant; many chefs offer their own spin on the dish. As with other Italian cuisine, it's paramount to assemble components carefully. Select ladyfingers of a sturdier variety that can withstand a creamy soak rather than the soft, spongier type. Extra attention should be paid to the coffee, too. Especially with Baileys' sweeter, bold flavor, it's vital to utilize an equally strong brew to counterbalance. And with most recipes using raw eggs, opt for the highest quality available — paying close attention to using the best ingredients will make for a more authentic outcome, with a tasty Baileys flavored result.

When it comes to pouring in the Baileys, the amount you use is a matter of preference. Some opt for just a shot or two, whipping all of it into the mascarpone mixture. Others integrate up to a cup or more, with one part in the cream and another in the coffee dipping mixture for the ladyfingers. Keep in mind that Baileys has 17% alcohol — which means it'll take a fair amount to overpower the dessert with an alcoholic burn. So, experiment with varying Baileys ratios in your tiramisu until one hits the spot for you of creamy, flavorful, and with a gentle kick.