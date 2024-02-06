The History Of Kerrygold Irish Butter Doesn't Actually Start In Ireland

Out of the plethora of butter brands available at the grocery store these days, Kerrygold stands out. It's consistently ranked as one of the best butters on the market — and it's not just for its eye-popping gold packaging. It can cost more than other brands on the shelves, but it might be worth the price. Kerrygold is an authentic Irish butter, which means that it's made with milk from grass-fed, hormone-free cows in Ireland. It also has a high butterfat content compared to other varieties, making it richer and creamier — but the kicker is that, despite its ingredients, Kerrygold was originally sold in the United Kingdom in 1962.

That's right, while Kerrygold has always sourced its milk from Ireland, it wasn't initially sold in the country. To be fair, the brand's origins were still tied to Ireland from the start because its initial success was the result of The Irish Dairy Board, which launched in 1961 to facilitate the exportation of Ireland's milk products. After the butter hit shelves across the U.K. in 1962, it was then sold in other countries like Germany, where it's now the best-selling butter in the country (and there's even a street named after the brand). Eventually, Kerrygold butter made its way to Ireland in 1973 — 11 years after its inception.