At a very broad level, Irish butter is any butter made in Ireland. But there are traditions and characteristics common to the country that differentiate it from other kinds of European butter. Irish butter comes in at 82% butterfat content at a minimum, just like every other European butter, but differs from European products in that it's grass-fed and often both uncultured and salted.

Ireland is full of lush green grass thanks to their wet climate and Irish dairy cows are predominantly grass-fed with fresh grass straight from the Earth — though their diet may be supplemented during the cold winter months. Moreover, what the cows are fed has a huge impact on how the butter tastes. The high fat content gives Irish butter its rich creaminess and its flavor is often described as bright and grassy.

If the cows are enjoying a diet that is nutritionally balanced that means there's a good mixture of fatty acids and vitamins going into the butter. If the nutritional composition of the butter is off due to a poor diet, the quality of the butter will suffer. Ireland's fresh fields of green grass are a great source of nutrition, and the proof is in the butter. One notable benefit is the presence of polyunsaturated fats in grass-fed butter which, apart from its health benefits, makes the butter easier to spread.