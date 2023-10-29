You Can Actually Taste The Difference Between Regular And Grass-Fed Butter

Butter is one of the essential groceries that you can find in most people's fridges. Although it's a relatively simple product, you might be surprised by the dramatic differences in taste, texture, and appearance when comparing two sticks of butter made from different milk sources. A prime example of this is the contrast between the standard butter found in most grocery stores and the butter made from milk produced by grass-fed cows.

Grass-fed butter, as the name suggests, comes from cows that grazed on grass. In contrast, regular butter is made from milk produced by cows that are typically fed grains. A grass-only diet for the cow leads to butter with a creamier consistency and a richer, more unique flavor. So unique, in fact, that you can taste the difference. When you try grass-fed butter, you'll find subtle herbal notes that clearly set it apart from regular butter, which tastes more like whole milk with a hint of maltiness. Some even describe it as having hints of fresh green vegetables!

So, whether you're baking with it or using it for your white wine sauteed mushrooms, you can count on grass-fed butter to give your palate a nice, flavorful surprise. Beyond taste, you can also distinguish these two types of butter by their colors. Regular butter is milky white, while grass-fed butter is yellow thanks to its higher beta-carotene content — the same compound that gives carrots their orange color.