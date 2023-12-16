Bushwacker Vs. Mudslide: The Difference Between The Boozy Cocktails

While there's always a place for a sleek martini or stiff Manhattan, cocktails can offer a more casual experience, too. Throw a thoughtful selection of sweet ingredients into a shaker, and a joyful dessert-like sling emerges. Sure, such creations may not have the delicate flavor complexity of a high-end bar's offering, but that doesn't mean they aren't both fun and tasty to consume.

For two sweet and strong drinks with creamy consistencies, turn to the Bushwacker and mudslide. Both are riffs on a White Russian, combining a strong boozy backbone with varying creams, coffee liqueur, and other additions. Their resultant texture is thick and rich, and they do well with a sweet topping, like a shaving of chocolate or a maraschino cherry. Yet, even though they may offer similar experiences, their exact constituents and drinking experiences are distinct. So, let's dive into the details of these richly-flavored sweet drinks; they're both sippers worthy of your attention.