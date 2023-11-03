The Liqueur That Makes Every Dessert Better, According To Duff Goldman - Exclusive

Food Network star Duff Goldman has always wowed us with the aesthetic design of his cakes. The creations he displayed on "Ace of Cakes" often looked more like sculptures than food. But he never sacrificed flavor for looks — he cares just as much that his desserts taste good as that they look spectacular. And there's one ingredient that he reaches for time and time again when he needs to amp up the flavor of desserts: Kahlua.

As Goldman told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, "Kahlua makes everything taste delicious. Kahlua is the pastry chef's little secret." While we've certainly seen desserts that are flavored with an assertive amount of this coffee liqueur, that's not what Goldman is talking about — instead, he likes to add a sneaky touch of Kahlua to bring out the other flavors in his recipes. "You don't tell people that it's in there because it's not a lot, but just enough that when you taste it, you're like, 'God, this is good. What am I tasting? What is that? This is delicious.'"