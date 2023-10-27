Duff Goldman Brings A Taste Of Space To His Cakes - Exclusive

What was the inspiration for the cake you made for the event?

Last year, we made a replica of the Artemis rocket and the launch was delayed, so when we got down there with the cake, the rocket was still sitting on the launch pad, and so I said to one of the guys, "What are the chances you could get us out there with the cake and we can take a picture in front of the rocket?" He was like, "Let me see what I can do." They had to call the Pentagon and get permission, and so they did. They called and they were like, "We want to take the cake guy out there and take a picture of his cake in front of the rocket. Can we do it?" They said, "Yeah." We drove out in a van and unloaded the cake, put it right in the middle of the street, right in front of the rocket, and then we got to pose with it. It was amazing.

This year, I'm inspired by fall flavors. It was a long, hot summer and I'm excited to get back into ginger and cinnamon and nutmeg and cloves and all that good stuff. I'm making some white chocolate ginger snap cookies with crystallized ginger on top, and these are some of the best cookies I make. The texture's amazing. They're really soft, and they have big ginger flavor. They're delicious.

Speaking of fall flavors, what are the dishes that you love to make for Thanksgiving?

My mom makes this every year and it's just for me, because I'm the only one that likes it: oyster stuffing. I love it and nobody else does, which I don't understand. It's great.

I grew up on Cape Cod. We grew up on the water in Massachusetts. We ate a lot of seafood. Where we grew up, it's the town next to Plymouth where the pilgrims landed in the first place, and we got some pretty authentic Thanksgivings happening there. We grow cranberry. The town where I grew up was cranberry country. I like cranberry sauce in the can, and I like oyster stuffing.