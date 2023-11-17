Why The Retro Grasshopper Cocktail Makes A Perfect After-Dinner Drink

After dinner, sometimes we crave a special treat to cap the night off with. Oftentimes, dessert fills this role — but, other times, we adults want a boozy nightcap instead (or, alongside) dessert. Well, if you're in search of the perfect after-dinner drink, look no further than this Retro Grasshopper cocktail recipe, which was developed by Molly Madigan Pisula. This sweet cocktail — which boasts a beautiful, bright green color and consists of white crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and heavy cream — is the right choice to end the night with for one key reason.

Pisula explains, "This is not a very alcoholic cocktail, since the crème de cacao and crème de menthe aren't as boozy as something like gin or vodka." So, if you're worried about getting too tipsy before bed, you can rest easy with the Grasshopper, knowing that it doesn't have a very high alcohol content. Given the lower alcohol content, you may even want to indulge in more than one.

Another reason to choose the Retro Grasshopper as your nightcap? It pairs well with traditional desserts, too.