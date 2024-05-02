The Boozy Difference Between Kentucky And Irish Coffee

Irish coffee (not to be confused with Gaelic coffee, which uses Scotch) is a caffeinated boozy sipper with a mellow, rounded body. It's cozy with a kick, the perfect energizing start to a weekend brunch or a warming pick-me-up to power through a busy evening — and there's a Southern variation that bourbon lovers should know. Allow us to introduce Kentucky coffee.

Irish coffee is a hot drip coffee base loaded with Irish whiskey, sugar, and cream. Whereas Irish coffees are made with whiskey, Kentucky coffee uses bourbon. It's a single swap, but makes for a wildly different cocktail in a butterfly effect of ways. Bourbon totes a flavor profile with vanilla, oak, caramel, and char that naturally complements the tasting notes in roasted drip coffee. For optimal pairing, brew your Kentucky coffee using Brazil- or Columbia-origin coffee beans with their characteristic chocolate, caramel, and nutty notes. Or, use a strongly brewed dark roast coffee, which can be tracked down in any grocery store.

Irish coffee is sweetened with a few teaspoons of granulated sugar and brown sugar, and these sugars are also the right tools for adding accessibility and depth to Kentucky coffee. If you're in it for the bold coffee flavor, you could try using the coffee-infused Kentucky whiskey by Kentucky Coffee. Or, amp up the bourbon flavor and make your Kentucky coffee using the Kentucky bourbon-infused coffee beans by Oak & Bond Coffee Co., which are single-origin Brazil beans aged in a Kentucky bourbon barrel.