The Boozy Difference Between Gaelic And Irish Coffee

Seasoned and newbie barflies alike have probably made the acquaintance of Irish coffee before. At its simplest, it's a two-parter of coffee and Irish whiskey. A richer, more popular variation of the cocktail calls for coffee, Irish whiskey, coffee liqueur, some sort of sweetener, and heavy cream. Still, the essential identifying factors of this timeless drink are that the coffee is strong and the whiskey is Irish. If you've never heard of its smoky cousin, Gaelic coffee, allow us to introduce you. Just as these two cultures have flavors and characteristics that make them unique, so, too, do the coffee-whiskey cocktails inspired by their namesakes.

"Gaelic" refers to the Gaels, the Celtic Highlanders of Scotland. Gaelic was the most commonly spoken language in Scotland around the ninth and 11th centuries. But during the Norman Invasion of the British Isles in the 11th and 12th centuries, Gaelic speakers concentrated in Scotland's northern and western regions. As political tensions grew and northern and southern Scotland grew more and more isolated from each other, Gaelic cemented its position as a fixture of the Highlands. The Irish language, meanwhile, remained largely unaffected.

Long story short, Gaelic is a Scottish thing, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Gaelic coffee is made not with Irish whiskey but with Scotch. Irish whiskey and Scotch are the two oldest types of whiskey in the world, and it's unclear which type is technically older. There is one important whiskey naming distinction, though: When it's Irish, it's spelled "whiskey," but when it's Scotch, it's "whisky."