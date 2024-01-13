Irish Coffee Is A 2-Ingredient Cocktail That Deserves A Proper Whiskey

From coffee negronis to creative espresso martinis, bartenders are constantly expanding the world of coffee cocktails. Yet, while the innovations are tasty, there's still an undeniable appeal to a perfectly prepared Irish coffee. With thoughtful proportions and ingredients, the seemingly straightforward drink is actually a complex sipper. And although the drink does exhibit a stiff note, its alcohol content is surprisingly balanced.

Attaining such a caffeinating, boozy, yet creamy character all rests in the careful selection of the components. Of course, the coffee is important, with strong and bold flavor a requirement. Yet even more, it's all in the whiskey — after all, the spirit should be a discernible flavor in the drink. So, a liquor with enough of a foundation to hold up to heating and the other flavors is a must. However, simultaneously, it can't have an overly dominant character, or else the drink becomes less seamless. And as per the cocktail's name, a booze of Irish origin is essential. Let's dive into the details.