What It Means When Whiskey Is Triple Distilled

The world of whiskey is so vast and complex that, for some, the very act of learning about the spirit is considered a hobby. There are many varieties of whiskey, as well as many methods of whiskey production that can impact the drinking experience. If you have ever looked at a bottle and wondered what the term triple distilled means, we have the answer for you. Triple distillation is a particular production style that often results in what some consider to be better flavors. Let's look at how it works and why it is worth trying.

Whiskey has two primary ingredients: Grain — usually barley, though others may be included — and water. To make the spirit, the grain is soaked in water, heated, mashed, fermented, and the liquid produced then finally distilled before being left to mature in barrels. This distillation step is meant to purify the whiskey and concentrate its flavors as well as its alcohol content. Each time the whiskey undergoes distillation, it rounds out the tasting notes and removes sharp, noxious, and unpleasant odors and flavors from the end product, making for a milder and smoother drink overall.