The Chocolate Sauce Tip To Create A Richer Espresso Martini

Espresso martinis are all the rage these days, and it is no secret as to why. They have a classy appearance, give the drinker a kick of caffeine, and offer a balanced flavor that is neither too bitter nor too sweet. If there is any drawback, it is that the drink is now so popular that you may be starting to get tired of it. We have a solution to cure your flavor fatigue: add chocolate sauce.

If you have ever had a mocha, you know that chocolate and coffee are ingredients that are meant to be paired together. Due to the related chemical makeup of these two ingredients, along with their similar processing methods, our tongues actually recognize chocolate and coffee as nearly identical tastes. This means that adding one not only complements the flavor of the other, but intensifies it. In the case of an espresso martini, the result is a cocktail with a deeper flavor and elevated complexity that is sure to reawaken your love for the drink no matter how many times you enjoy it.