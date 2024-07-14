Why Spices Are A Crucial Ingredient In Many Tiki Drinks

Tiki drinks are thought of as fruity cocktails that are perfect for summer weather, but that's overlooking the spices and complexity that underlies a deep and varied collection of recipes. The world of tiki drinks comes from a truly strange place as an American mish-mash of different tropical cultures and foods that was reshaped into something unique and nontraditional.

The early developers of tiki, like "Don the Beachcomber" Beach and "Trader Vic" Bergeron, certainly took inspiration and borrowed liberally from Caribbean cocktail culture, but almost every tiki drink was a wholly new invention, and so were the rules for making them. One of the biggest traditions that developed was something that anyone who has dabbled in tiki cocktail-making immediately notices: the long ingredient lists.

That's what is so overlooked in the worst versions of tiki. The original cocktails were not syrupy sweet despite the juice, they were incredibly complex. Layering flavors like rum, spices, bitters, and liqueurs came out of the experimentation and creativity that produced many of the original tiki drinks. Just look at the Beachcomber's classic drink, the zombie. There are 11(!) ingredients, including four rums and multiple juices. There are also two spice mix-ins: Falernum and a cinnamon syrup, which was one of the Beachcomber's signatures. Those spices aren't the main flavors, but that add essential depth and nuance to what would otherwise be very sweet drinks. It also helps that many of these flavors were native to the warm weather regions the tiki pioneers were drawing from.