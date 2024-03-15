Try A Cranberry Juice Mixer For A Sweeter Bourbon Sip

How you should be drinking bourbon is somewhat subjective. Fans of this liquor are all too familiar with the longtime partnership between their beloved alcohol and Coke that dates back to 1907. It is a tried and true go-to; however, if this is your spirit of choice and you want to leave behind the vintage in pursuit of the au courant, you may want to ditch the soda and reach for a cranberry juice mixer instead.

Believe it or not, bourbon is one of the best liquors to mix with cranberry juice. For the old guard of bourbon drinkers, this suggestion may seem sacrilege, but if you try it, you may find the balance of sweet and tart it imparts on this whiskey is worth the offense. Cranberry juice's tangy pucker allows bourbon's sweet caramel and vanilla flavors to shine through, creating a whole new experience for sipping on his alcohol. Of course, all bourbons are not created equal and when choosing this fruit juice as your mixer, you want to be certain to pick a bourbon that won't overpower this mixer.