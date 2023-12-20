14 Best Liquors To Mix With Cranberry Juice

Native to North America and growing in red bogs that look like something out of a fairy tale; cranberries are a quintessential part of the American ideal of Christmas. Their luscious rouge colors the winter wonderlands of our culinary imaginations, and their tartness is the perfect accent to all sugar-dusted sweet treats. It's only natural that we should want to incorporate their tangy sourness into our holiday libations as well.

Fun fact: it's a common misconception that you can stop believing that cranberries grow in water. However, the berries only float in water for a three-day harvesting process that begins when farmers flood cranberry bogs to make collecting them more manageable. These iconic berries work so well as a cocktail garnish, whether bobbing up and down in a fizzy champagne cocktail or as part of an inviting punch bowl. The competing sweet and tart elements of cranberry juice make it uniquely situated to suit a variety of liquors and spirits in mixology.

Don't feel hemmed in by Christmas traditions – this year, set yourself free to experiment with an alcoholic beverage you don't have as much experience with. Cranberry's strong and balanced flavor effortlessly complements floral and citrus notes. It's a classic cocktail mixer for a reason, but instead of letting that limit your imagination, take the opportunity to play around with a forgiving ingredient. Read on to get inspired by cranberry concoctions you might not have already had at 1,000 holiday parties.