Wintry Christmas Pimm's Cup Cocktail Recipe

The Pimm's cup cocktail is most commonly considered a summer drink. Perhaps you associate it with long balmy afternoons, when it's mixed with lemonade to give it a cool, sparkling sweetness and combined with chopped-up summer strawberries and oranges with a fresh cucumber garnish. But, what if you want to enjoy a Pimm's cup cocktail in the winter months, too? If that sounds like you, you're in luck. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has devised a wintry twist on this classic British summer favorite, meaning that you now have the perfect excuse to crack out the Pimm's no matter the season.

Like other delicious winter cocktails, this Christmas Pimm's cup cocktail recipe makes good use of spiced flavors such as rum, cinnamon, and ginger to add warming base notes to the drink. It also includes red apples and oranges, making the most of the seasonal harvest and giving the Pimm's cup its classic fruit accompaniment. Lastly, the recipe calls for red currants for a festive and fruity feel, and a sprig of fresh rosemary as a garnish that injects an earthy, herby undertone to the drink. This wintry Christmas Pimm's cup cocktail is the perfect drink to get you in the holiday spirit!