Cranberry Orange Crush Cocktail Recipe

With a beautiful color and a simple yet festive garnish, the cranberry orange crush cocktail is a refreshing take on a classic vodka cranberry. As the holidays approach and thoughts turn to special drinks, this festive cocktail fits the bill, combining the tartness of cranberries with the sweetness of oranges for a bright and seasonal sipper.

According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the cranberry orange crush feels like a tropical vacation in the midst of a blizzard. Made with vodka, orange liqueur, freshly squeezed orange juice, and cranberry juice, it offers a bright pop of color and flavor for a drink that feels at home both by the poolside and by the fireplace.

A splash of soda water lightens the mix, while a garnish of fresh cranberries and rosemary sprigs adds further aromatic notes of flavor and festivity. This easy-to-make cocktail comes together in just five minutes, but as you sip, the flavors meld for a balanced, complex drink that's perfect for relaxing on a crisp autumn evening with friends and family.