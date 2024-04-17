The Subtle Difference Between A Glaze And Reduction

Crafting a sauce can feel intimidating. With so many culinary components and different methods of assembly available, what's the best combination for a dish? So, for a solid starting point, investigate fundamental sauce creation techniques.

Reductions and glazes are a great introduction. The methods may feel interchangeable; after all, it can be difficult as a diner to even differentiate between the two. However, nuanced differences in the details give each its respective identity.

A reduction is when a liquid simmers down, which makes the contained aromatics meld and intensify. Especially interlinked with French cooking, it's a process that involves patience but rewards with a rich creation. Meanwhile, a glaze is generally a sugar-based sauce made adherent and shiny to coat a cooked food. It's that delicious gooey topping on a cookie or sticky coating on ribs. Each respective sauce is used in different ways but elevates dishes in their distinctive manner, making them practical culinary techniques worth knowing.