Balsamic-Glazed Pork Tenderloin With Roasted Apples Recipe

Recipe developer Julianne De Witt tells us that pork tenderloin is a go-to dish of hers and she often stuffs it with apples and glazes it with store-bought balsamic glaze. With this recipe, though, she says, "I would keep things a bit simpler here and just roast the apples in the pan with the tenderloin." She is also making the glaze from scratch, although she notes that you can go with a store-bought one if you'd like to simplify things a bit.

De Witt calls this recipe "easy and approachable" and says of the finished dish, "All the flavors complement each other." As she explains, "Apples and thyme are a natural accompaniment to pork and the balsamic glaze adds a sweet tang to the mildness of the pork and acidity of the apples." While she tells us that "any firm type of apple will do in this recipe," she says her own personal preference is for fujis or galas.