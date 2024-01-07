Booze Up Your Bone-In Ham With Bourbon Packed Glaze

There's ham and then there's glazed ham, both tasty and both starring on countless holiday tables throughout the seasons. Each preparation method has its own merit, from baked to boiled, smoked, grilled, fried, or air fried –– but when you really crave deeply complex flavor with a sticky, crispy exterior, it's all about the glaze. It's the stuff of culinary legend, with secret glaze recipes handed down through generations. But honestly, it doesn't have to be so mysterious and complicated, especially if you embrace the concept of boozy ham with a bourbon-packed glaze.

The first consideration is developing your dream signature glaze, and the seductively smoky, sweet component you need is the bourbon. Since bourbon profoundly affects the flavor of the ham, choose a brand you like. High-quality bourbon is fairly common, considering the strict requirements for bearing the name of a straight bourbon. The rules include, among other things, the necessity of using at least 51% corn for the mash and letting the bourbon age in new, charred oak barrels. This provides an inherent smokiness from the charred oak and a slightly sweet flavor from the corn.

Then, it's all about the whiskey's compatibility with other rich, saucy, glaze-y ingredients. When combining the bourbon with other glaze options such as brown sugar, Dijon mustard, honey, cinnamon, molasses or maple syrup, or a citrus splash from orange or pineapple juice, you'll end up with an irresistible bourbon brown sugar glaze headed for your ham.