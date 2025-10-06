8 Things You Won't Catch A Costco Employee Buying

Slice 'em, toss 'em in salads, or juice 'em: there are endless ways to use strawberries. And if you are strolling through Costco, you might even find yourself staring slack-jawed at their size. A Redditor found themselves taken aback by the sheer size of the produce at the warehouse — one photo shows three giant strawberries matching up to the height of a water bottle. However, looks can be deceiving, because these monster-sized berries have not won over Costco workers.

One employee, in particular, pointed out on Reddit that fresh produce doesn't get returned often. But if it did, strawberries would be leading the pack. While the employee didn't offer further details on the infamy of these berries, it is easy to see why. Frequent buyers have noted that the strawberries at Costco are cheaper by $1-2 than the others available in their area, which can make it easy to stock up on volumes that are larger than what you'd need. Once you find out that fresh strawberries cannot last beyond 2 days on the kitchen counter, you'll either be relegating them to the back of your overloaded fridge shelves or racing against the clock to eat them in time.

If you are looking to use up your stock before it goes bad, you can take heart in these creative ways to use up fresh strawberries. You can morph yours into nice cream for a guilt-free treat or opt for adventurous pairings, from black pepper to mozzarella cheese.