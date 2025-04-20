20 International Costco Bakery Items We Desperately Want To Try In The US

Costco's bakery section is something of a legend — shoppers can lose hours recounting the crunch of the streusel on the cinnamon coffee cake or the delight of sliding a spoon through the velvety texture of the tuxedo mousse chocolate cake. But while Costco U.S. has a robust bakery lineup of its own, it is only once you glance at the bakery staples from its international locations that you realize just how badly we are missing out.

From bulgogi pizza in Korea to gelato in Iceland, Costco's international food court items are known to stir up envy — and the international bakeries are no different. There are the cakes: decadent, moist, and playing host to every flavor imaginable from peaches and cream to almond and salted caramel mousse. Then, there are the bite-sized treats: French butter madeleines, chocolate hazelnut beignets, and crodots, all beckoning hungry shoppers for some indulgent snacking while on the go. If you haven't added Costco's international baked goods to your foodie bucket list yet, this round-up is about to change that.